Torrington police investigating untimely baby death

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Torrington are actively investigating what may have cause the death of a 15-month-old baby Tuesday.

Just before 11:00 a.m., Torrington police responded to a home on South Main Street, after a woman called to report that her son was unresponsive, and needed help. Police, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians were all dispatched to the scene.

The child was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, where the baby later died. From their initial investigation, police say that the baby was found unresponsive in the bathtub.

Detectives are continuing their investigation.