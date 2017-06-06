Trump’s response to London ‘inappropriate — for a toddler,’ Dem Rep. Jim Himes says

(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s tweets criticizing London’s mayor in the wake of deadly terror attacks in his city were the wrong way to respond — and would be, even for a “toddler,” a House Democrat said Tuesday on CNN.

“What Donald Trump did in response to the British tragedy was, again, I think, inappropriate for a toddler, much less the president of the United States,” Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut said on CNN’s New Day.

“I don’t know how (White House staffers) get up every morning and say, ‘I have one of the most responsible jobs I will ever hold, and the President just tweeted something I would ground my 16-year-old for saying,'” Himes added. “I don’t know how you do your job under those circumstances.”

Trump took aim at Mayor Sadiq Khan, London’s first Muslim mayor, by twice taking to Twitter to slam Khan’s statement after the attack that Londoners had “no reason to be alarmed.” The mayor aimed to calm fears in the face of an increased police presence, his spokesman said.

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Khan responded later to Trump: “I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the President of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for.”

Himes, speaking with CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota, doubled down on a claim that Trump is “dangerous” for the country.

“Why do I use language like that?” he asked. “You need to be about 9 years old in your social development to understand when your neighbor, friend, brother, sister — which is what the British are to us — have suffered a great tragedy, the only decent response is to say, ‘I’m terribly sorry and how can I help.'”

“I think he’s a very, very dangerous man,” Himes said of Trump, “and touches on some of the uglier undercurrents of American politics.”