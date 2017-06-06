Tuesday was one of the coolest June days on record in CT

June 6, 2017 will go in the record books as one of the ten coolest June days in Connecticut since 1905. The high temperature as of 6 pm on Tuesday was just 53° in Windsor Locks, and 58° in Bridgeport. If those numbers hold through midnight, the record for coldest high temperature for June 6 will be broken in both locations. As mentioned on Monday, those records looked vulnerable, and it fell just below the daily records by 12 AM Tuesday. It was in the low 50s all afternoon in Windsor Locks, and mid 50s in Bridgeport. The temperature is not expected to rise Tuesday evening.

The last time we saw any high temperatures this cool in June was actually not that long ago. Between June 1 and 2, 2015, high temps were in the low to mid 50s for both days. Those two days are among the five coolest June days on record. Tuesday will likely rank as tied for the third coolest June high temperature on record in Windsor Locks, and fourth coolest June high temperature on record in Bridgeport. The coldest June day in the last 70 years was June 13, 1982 when the high was 52° in Windsor Locks and 54° in Bridgeport with chilly rain falling. Brrrrr!!!

It’s hard to believe, but we are heading for a huge turnaround in the next 5-7 days. It will be well into the 80s by the end of the weekend, and there is a fairly high likelihood of a heat wave inland between Monday and Wednesday of next week. We’ll go from hearing the heat click on to turning up the A/C in less than a week!

