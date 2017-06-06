Uber driver makes 650 mile trip

DALLAS, Texas (WTNH) — An Uber driver got a request for an unexpected journey on Sunday night.

The driver, Brent Pfieffer, drove three Chinese business people from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Nashville, Tennessee. The international business folks had arrived from Hong Kong earlier that day. Their connecting flight was repeatedly delayed and eventually cancelled.

Pfieffer chauffeured the group in his Ford Expedition to Nashville during an 11.5 hour trip. Pfieffer is still waiting for Uber to fully process the fare for the trip because it is so high. An estimate for the trip showed it would cost approximately $1,100.

The trip is largely believed to be the longest yet for an Uber driver.