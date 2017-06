WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–A Wallingford lawyer is facing charges, accused of buying heroin from one of his clients. Police said 68-year-old criminal defense lawyer James McCann, bought the drug from client 39-year-old Heather McKee.

They said she was selling him the heroin from her home.

Police said McCann bought 40 bags of heroin, and they said they found more of the drug, as well as packaging material and cash in McKee’s home.

Both were arrested, and are facing a lengthy list of charges.