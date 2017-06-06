Wallingford man arrested for public indecency

BETHANY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a Wallingford man following a report that he had allegedly exposed himself and hiked naked at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden.

According to police, Anthony Ingraham, 57, turned himself in to Connecticut State Police in Bethany on Tuesday.

A female witness had stated a man had exposed himself and was hiking naked in the popular park on April 1 and again on April 9.

Ingraham was released on a $10,000 surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on June 19 and is facing two charges of public indecency.