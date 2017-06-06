Waterford police look for vehicle that struck mailbox

Published:
The picture here is not the actual car but we have determined the suspect vehicle is a 2009-2011 Mazda 6 color grey. The damage on the car should be on the driver's side front bumper. (Waterford Police)

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)  –  Police in Waterford are seeking the public’s help in finding the vehicle and driver that struck a mailbox.

Police say the mailbox that was hit was on Kingfisher Way.

Police have released a picture of a vehicle similar to the one involved but not the actual vehicle.   Police say the suspect vehicle is a grey 2009-2011 Mazda 6.  The car should have damage to the driver’s side front bumper.

Anyone with any information on the incident or location of the suspect vehicle is asked to call Waterford Police at 860-442-9451 or e-mail rwinters@waterfordct.org.

