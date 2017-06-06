What’s Brewing: Iphone feature to crack down on distracted driving and college regrets

(WTNH)- Apple is hoping to crack down on distracted driving with a new feature.It’s called “do not disturb while driving”. When the I-phone is connected to your car through a cable or Bluetooth or if the car’s moving the phone will withhold any notifications for texts and other updates. If someone texts you while driving, the phone will send that person a message saying you’re driving and can’t respond at the moment. Passengers who are not driving can disable the feature.

Ever send someone a text and they don’t respond? Apparently the trick is to send another text exactly three hours and 52 minutes later. It seems needy but a new study we found in Mashable says it works and that the person is more likely to respond to you than to ignore you. If you don’t send that second text, they’re more likely to ignore you. And even if they don’t write back to the second text immediately, your odds of ever hearing from them are still higher.

Do you ever wish you studied something different in college? Turns out you’re not alone. 51 percent of people say they would change one big decision regarding higher education, the most common regret being their major. Another 28 percent say they would have chosen a different institution.The survey, conducted by Gallup and Strada Education Network, said the findings suggest people’s regrets are not driven entirely by their thoughts about the colleges they attended but has more to do with student debt and employment opportunities.