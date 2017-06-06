Willimantic man arrested for allegedly choking girlfriend in front of kids

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – Willimantic police have arrested a man on domestic violence charges.

According to investigators, 25-year-old Anthony Mitchell got into an argument with his live-in girlfriend at their home on Prospect Street. Police say the argument turned physical and Mitchell allegedly pushed, struck and choked the female victim in the presence of their children.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct, Strangulation, Criminal Mischief, and Risk of Injury to a Minor. Mitchell was held on $25,000 bond, and is expected to make a court appearance Tuesday, June 6.