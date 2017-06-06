With summer comes 100 deadliest days for teen drivers

Related Coverage Dangerous period for young drivers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s dubbed the 100 deadliest days for teens. A frightening stretch of summer driving for teens. It starts on Memorial Day and ends on Labor Day.

This is the time of year we go straight from prom season into beach season, with plenty of parties thrown in there. And there already enough challenges on the roads, streets and highways of Connecticut. You know how tough they can be, but your teen does not. They just don’t have the experience.

Statistics show the top factors causing teens crashes are distracted driving, which is mostly talking to other people in the car and using smartphones. There’s not buckling up…60 percent of teen drivers killed were not wearing seat belts, and nearly 30 percent of fatal crashes involved speeding.

Put that all together with free time in the summer and we see a 15% spike in teen crashes during the summer months, and in the past 5 years, more than 1,600 people were killed in crashes involving inexperienced teen drivers.

We spoke to one young driver who says getting behind the wheel is a little overwhelming.

“There’s all these things you have to look at, not just at the road. You have to look at all the mirrors, you have to look behind you and crossing over, and you have to look at how fast you’re going. You need like 5 pairs of eyes to look at all this stuff and it’s kind of overwhelming,” said Rachel Altamirano,18 Driving Student.

She is doing the smart thing and taking lessons from a professional. Experts say that’s an important step, but so is getting parents involved in their kids’ driving education. They say you should have an ongoing conversation with them.

Tell them about all those challenges and distraction that you know from all your years of driving, and remember – they learn their driving habits from the way you drive with them in the car. So teach them by being a good example.