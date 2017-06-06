Zipline to Connect Connecticut Casino and Indigenous Museum

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH)– Visitors to Foxwoods Resort Casino will soon have a new opportunity to experience ziplining from a 33-story height.

Foxwoods has announced plans to open a zipline where Connecticut adventure-seekers can glide for just under a mile until they disembark at the Pequot Museum and Research Center. The four parallel lines that make up the ride rest 330 feet off the ground, and allow riders to soar together at speeds over 60 miles per hour.

According to the Redwood Parks Company, who is working in coordination with Foxwoods on the project, the zipline is the first phase of increasing adventure tourism at the casino and is the first to be built from a 33-story hotel.

The zipline is expected to open this August.