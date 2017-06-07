11 tons of beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTNH) — The USDA has announced that Creation Gardens Incorporated is recalling 22,832 pounds of raw ground beef and beef primal cut products that may have been contaminated with E. coli.

The raw ground beef and beef primal cuts were produced between May 31st and June 2nd.

Here is the list provided by the FDA and FSIS on all of the items recalled.

2, 20-lb. packages of “BEEF-GROUND COARSE 80/20” with product code 00297.

48, 4-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES ANGUS 4-1” with product code 00263.

48, 4-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES ANGUS 4-1” with product code 11062.

24, 10-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BLACK HAWK” with product code 97675.

1, 60-lb. package of “BEEF-GROUND 80/20 W/SALT CK” with product code 00239.

62, 60-lb. cases of “BEEF-GROUND BULK 80/20 W/SALT” with product code 00291.

30, 6-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BLACK HAWK” with product code 97673.

30, 6-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES STRIP-SHORT RIB” with product code 32100.

1, 30-lb. packages of “BEEF-RIBEYE EXPORT BLACK HAWK” with product code 79684.

24, 8-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BRISK-SHORT RIB” with product code 00274.

30, 6-oz. packages of “BEEF-SIRLOIN C/C BLACK HAWK” with product code 00496.

1 Case of “BFRESH-BEEF SLIDER 15-2 0Z” with product code 02374.

30, 6-oz. packages of “BEEF, PATTIES 75/25 6 0Z STK PAC” with product code 00249.

24, 10-oz. packages of “BEEF, PATTIES 75/25 10 0Z STK PA” with product code 00248.

1, 10-lb. package of “BEEF-GROUND 80/20 HOUSE BRAND” with product code 00300.

24, 7-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES 100% NATURAL ANGU” with product code 00286.

8, 8-oz. packages of “BFRESH-PATTIES BRISK/ SHORT RIB” with product code 02309.

24, 7-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BLACK HAWK” with product code 77749.

30, 6-oz. packages of “BEEF-SIRLOIN C/C BLACK HAWK” with product code 00496.

24, 10-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BRISK-SHORT RIB” with product code 99943.

1, 15-lb. package of “BEEF-RIBEYE LIPON BLACK HAWK” with product code 05471.

24, 8-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES ANGUS 2-1” with product code 00258.

30, 5.3-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES ANGUS 3-1” with product code 00261.

1, 10-lb. package of “GROUND, BEEF 75/25 10#;” with product code 00232.

1, 30-lb. package of “BEEF-RIBEYE EXPORT BLACK HAWK;” product code 79684.

24, 8-oz. packages of “BEEF, PATTIES 75/25 2-1 STK PAC;” product code 00240.

4, 10-lbs. packages of “BEEF-GROUND 80/20 HOUSE BRAND;” product code 00299.

The products recalled have an establishment number EST.7914 inside the USDA mark of inspections and the items were shipped to food service locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee.

Plane management found the problem when it when they notified the FSIS of two positives for E. coli in test results. Consumers who have purchased the products are urged not to consume them and should either be thrown away or return.

Anyone with questions about this recall are asked to contact Rob Webber (1-800-600-8510).