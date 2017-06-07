2017 Connecticut 4th of July Fireworks Schedule

(WTNH) — With the mid-summer holiday upon us, here is Connecticut’s most complete list of fireworks dates and locations.
Independence Day Fireworks Celebrations:
-
Barnum Fireworks Show
When: June 24th – 9pm
Where: Seaside Park – Bridgeport, CT
-
Candlewood Lake Fireworks
When: June 24th
Rain Date: June 25th
Where: Danbury Bay – Danbury, CT
-
East Haven Fireworks and Beach Party
When: June 24th – noon
Where: East Haven, CT
-
Coventry Fest 2017
When: June 24th
Rain Date: June 25th
Where: Coventry, CT
-
Quaker Farms Fire Co.
When: June 28th through July 1st – 6pm
Where: Quaker Farms School – Oxford, CT
-
Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department Carnival
When: June 28th through July 1st
Where: East Ridge Middle School – Ridgefield, CT
-
Fireworks at Short Beach Park
When: June 30th – 9pm
Rain Date: July 5th
Where: Stratford, CT
-
Norwich 4th of July Fireworks
When: June 30th
Rain Date: July 2nd
Where: Norwich, CT
-
Red White and Blue BBQ
When: June 30th – 9:15pm
Where: Owen Bell Park – Killingly, CT
-
Celebrate America
When: June 30th – 7:30pm
Rain Date: July 1st
Where: Performing Arts Center at Simsbury Meadows – Simsbury, CT
-
Independence Day Celebration
When: June 30th – 3pm
Where: Stafford Motor Speedway – Stafford Springs, CT
-
Summerstage Fireworks
When: June 30th through August 8th – 6pm
Rain Date: July 3rd
Where: Danbury, CT
-
Salisbury Rotary Fireworks
When: July 1st – 6pm
Where: Lime Rock Park – Salisbury, CT
-
Putnam Fireworks
When: July 1st – 9:15pm
Where: – Putnam, CT
-
Fireworks Display
When: July 1st – Dusk
Rain Date: July 2nd
Where: Greenwich, CT
-
Annual James “Dutch” Fogarty 4th of July Celebration
When: July 1st
Rain Date: July 2nd
Where: Manchester, CT
-
Fourth of July Fire Works
When: July 1st – 5pm
Where: New Milford, CT
-
Fireworks Festival
When: July 1st – Dusk
Rain Date: July 2nd
Where: Barge off of Harbor Park – Middletown, CT
-
Fireworks over the Lake!
When: July 1st
Rain Date: July 7th
Where: Lake Compounce Family Theme Park – Bristol, CT
-
Independence Day Fireworks Show
When: July 2nd – 9:15pm
Rain Date: July 3rd & 4th
Where: Fairfield, CT
-
Post Game Atlas Fireworks
When: July 2nd – 6:35pm
Where: New Britain, CT
-
Food Truck & Fireworks
When: July 2nd – 9:14pm
Rain Date: July 9th
Where: Brass Mill Center – Waterbury, CT
-
Independence Day Concert and Fireworks Display
When: July 2nd – 9:30pm
Rain Date: July 3rd
Where: Orange Fairgrounds – Orange, CT
-
Independence Day Fireworks Celebration
When: July 3rd
Raindate: July 5th
Where: Compo Beach – Weston, CT
-
Derby Independence Day Concert and Fireworks Display
When: July 3rd TBD
Where: Downtown Derby/Shelton – Derby, CT
-
Sharon Independence Day Celebration
When: July 3rd
Rain Date: July 9th
Where: Lake Massapoag – Sharon, CT
-
Naugatuck’s 2017 Fireworks Celebration
When: July 3rd – 6pm
Rain Date: July 5th
Where: Naugatuck, CT
-
Madison CT Fireworks
When: July 3rd – 9:30am
Rain Date: July 7th
Where: Madison, CT
-
Fireworks and Entertainment
When: July 3rd – 5:30pm
Where: Norwalk, CT
-
Westport 2017 Independence Day Fireworks Show
When: July 3rd – 9pm
Rain Date: July 5th
Where: Compo Beach – Westport, CT
-
Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular
When: July 3rd – 9pm
Rain Date: July 5th
Where: Bradley Point Park – West Haven, CT
-
Independence Eve Celebration / Fireworks Extravaganza
When: July 3rd
Where: Ballpark at Harbor Yard – Bridgeport, CT
-
Wethersfield Fireworks
When: June 3rd
Where: Cove Park – Wethersfield, CT
-
Independence Day Day Fireworks Celebration
When: July 3rd
Rain Date: July 5
Where: Westport, CT
-
Connecticut Tigers Fourth of July Celebration
When: July 4th – 7:05pm
Where: Dodds Stadium – Norwich, CT
-
Search for Fireworks Sunset Cruise
When: July 4th – 7:30pm
Where: Connecticut River – Haddam, CT
-
3D Fireworks
When: July 4th – 10:15pm
Where: Quassy – Middlebury, CT
-
Family Fourth of July Celebration 2017
When: July 4th
Rain Date: July 5th
Where: Waveny Park – New Canaan, CT
-
New Haven 4th of July Fireworks
When: July 4th – 9pm
Where: East Rock Park – New Haven, CT
-
RCA July 4th Fireworks
When: July 4th – 9:15pm
Rain Date: July 5th
Where: Bayley Beach – Rowayton, CT
-
Wilton’s 4th of July Celebration
When: July 4th – 9:30pm
Rain Date: July 5th
Where: Wilton High School – Wilton, CT
-
July 4th Parade
When: July 4th – 9am
Where: Start- Route 37; End- Memorial Field – New Fairfield, CT
-
Groton 4th of July Parade
When: July 4th – 10am
Where: Route 1 from South Rd to the Groton Shopping Center at Drozdyk Drive – Groton, CT
-
38th Annual Madison Independence Day Parade
When: July 4th – 11am
Where: Downtown Madison – Madison, CT
-
July in the Sky
When: July 5th – 9:40pm
Where: Henry Park – Vernon, CT
-
Windsor Locks Fire Department Carnival
When: July 7th – 9:30pm
Where: Veteran’s Memorial Park – Windsor Locks, CT
-
Sailfest – Fireworks Extravaganza
When: July 8th
Where: Waterfront Park and State Pier – New London, CT
-
Fireworks Extravaganza
When: July 9th – 9:45pm
Where: Town Green – Enfield, CT
-
Celebrate East Lyme
When: July 15th – 3pm
Where: Niantic’s Main Street – East Lyme, CT
-
Newington Fireworks Extravanganza
When: July 15th – 9:30pm
Where: Mill Pond Park – Newington, CT
The listings above where obtained through Connecticut’s state-wide and local media outlets.
Do you know of a fireworks display that we missed? Please let us know and we’ll gladly add it to this list.