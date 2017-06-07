2017 Connecticut 4th of July Fireworks Schedule

WTNH.com Staff Published:
Derby/Shelton's 2015 fireworks display (WTNH/Report-It/Mary Benne Chilly)

(WTNH) — With the mid-summer holiday upon us, here is Connecticut’s most complete list of fireworks dates and locations.

Independence Day Fireworks Celebrations:

 

The listings above where obtained through Connecticut’s state-wide and local media outlets.

Do you know of a fireworks display that we missed? Please let us know and we’ll gladly add it to this list.