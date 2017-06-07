3-year-old-boy ‘thinks he’s Steph Curry,’ mom says

By Published:
In this Friday, April 1, 2016 photo, Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry (30) pauses during an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Oakland, Calif. Though he moved on to the NBA long ago, March Madness is also Curry's world now. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

(ABC)– There’s no debating Miles Krogue’s love for the Golden State Warriors. The issue is pretty much a slam dunk, as is his love for the NBA team’s point guard Steph Curry.

The California boy’s parents say their 3-year-old son is never without his Curry basketball jersey.

“He’s pretty obsessed,” his mother, Marissa Krogue, told the ABC station in San Francisco, KGO-TV.

And Miles’ enthusiasm goes beyond having a love for the game. When he was just 18 months old, he started exhibiting ball-shooting skills, scoring baskets over and over again.

It’s unclear if Game 3 of the NBA finals will conflict with Miles’ bedtime. The Warriors face off against the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Wednesday night.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s