Bill Banning Coal Tar Heads to Governor Malloy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- A bill to ban coal tar sealants on state and local highways is heading to Governor Malloy’s desk. The House Bill passed in the Senate and House of Representatives, under the leadership and push from Senator Ted Kennedy, Jr. (D-Branford).

Coal tar contains high levels of something called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons or PAHs, which are known to cause cancer.

“Coal tar is an unstable, poisonous product that pollutes our soil and waterways. Coal tar contains high levels of chemicals known to cause health problems in people, fish and wildlife,” said Senator Kennedy. “This bill is a common sense measure to prohibit the use of a paving product that carries serious health risks. Two states have already banned the use of coal tar, and I look forward to Connecticut becoming the third.”