Branford Man Writes book About Career Ending Injury In His Major League Baseball Debut

(WTNH) — Branford’s Adam Greenberg’s dream to get a chance at Major League Baseball was over at his debut with the Chicago Cubs.

The then 24-year-old stepped up to the plate ready to hit, but instead he got hit in the head with a 92 mile an hour pitch.

It knocked him to the ground and he suffered a compound skull fracture.

Now 36, Greenberg has written a book, which came out this week called, “Get Up.”

He wants to be an inspiration to those whose dreams vanish in thin air because you learn to reinvent.

If my story can relate to them in any way, shape or form, it’s not a baseball book so if the challenges and the struggles that I went through can relate to another human being and they can say ‘I can, too’ or ‘I can make these small little steps every single day to overcome what I’m going through’ or be the helping hand that picks somebody up. That’s what I want this to accomplish,” Greenberg said.

Greenberg has recovered from vertigo and headaches and other symptoms that arose from that hit. The Chicago Cubs haven’t forgotten Greenberg. On July 7th, he will be at Wrigley Field when the Cubs play the Pirates.

His book is called, “Get Up, The Art of Perseverance.”

