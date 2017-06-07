Branford Man Writes book About Career Ending Injury In His Major League Baseball Debut

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — Branford’s Adam Greenberg’s dream to get a chance at Major League Baseball was over at his debut with the Chicago Cubs.

The then 24-year-old stepped up to the plate ready to hit, but instead he got hit in the head with a 92 mile an hour pitch.

It knocked him to the ground and he suffered a compound skull fracture.

Now 36, Greenberg has written a book, which came out this week called, “Get Up.”

He wants to be an inspiration to those whose dreams vanish in thin air because you learn to reinvent.

If my story can relate to them in any way, shape or form, it’s not a baseball book so if the challenges and the struggles that I went through can relate to another human being and they can say ‘I can, too’ or ‘I can make these small little steps every single day to overcome what I’m going through’ or be the helping hand that picks somebody up. That’s what I want this to accomplish,” Greenberg said.

Greenberg has recovered from vertigo and headaches and other symptoms that arose from that hit. The Chicago Cubs haven’t forgotten Greenberg. On July 7th, he will be at Wrigley Field when the Cubs play the Pirates.

His book is called, “Get Up, The Art of Perseverance.”

For more information on his book, you can go here.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s