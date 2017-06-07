Columbus’s ships sail into Hartford

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two of Christopher Columbus’s ships have arrived in the capitol city. Replicas of the “Nina” and the “Pinta” pulled into dock Wednesday at Mortenson Riverfront Plaza, 300 Columbus Boulevard and will be there through Tuesday morning, June 14th. The ships will open to the public Thursday.

The group that owns the ships, Columbus Foundation, says the Nina replica was built by hand, without power tools, and is considered the most historically correct Columbus replica ever built. The Pinta was recently built in Brazil and is a larger version of the type of vessel Columbus sailed called a caravel.

During their stay in Hartford the ships will be open for self-guided tours. Admission charges are $8.00 for adults, $7.00 for seniors and $6.00 for students aged 5-16. Children 4 and under are free.

The ships are open every day from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. No reservations are necessary.

Teachers or organizations wishing to schedule a 30 minute guided tour with a crew member should call 787-672-2152 or visit our website www.ninapinta.org

