Comey will testify Trump asked for ‘loyalty’ and to drop Flynn investigation

(ABC) — Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee tomorrow that President Donald Trump asked him for loyalty during a Jan. 27 dinner meeting at the White House.

“A few moments later, the President said, ‘I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.'” Comey will say, according to his prepared statement posted to the Senate committee’s website.

“I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed. We simply looked at each other in silence.”

Comey is also expected to testify that in a Feb. 14 meeting Trump asked him to drop any investigation into former national security adviser Mike Flynn.

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.” Trump said, according to the prepared statement from Comey.