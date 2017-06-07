Connecticut House debates but doesn’t vote on marijuana bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The House of Representatives has wrapped up a limited debate on legislation that would legalize recreational use of marijuana in Connecticut without taking a vote.

While there wasn’t enough support for the bill, Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM’-oh-wits) said Tuesday’s 90-minute debate was still important because the issue could come up again during budget negotiations.

The bill restricts legal marijuana usage to adults 21 years and older. Among other things, it requires people purchase the drug or marijuana products from only a registered marijuana retailer or at a marijuana lounge.

Democratic Rep. Josh Elliott says it makes sense for Connecticut to have a regulated market it can tax, especially as more states legalize the drug.

Republican Rep. Vincent Candelora says Connecticut should wait and see how it plays out elsewhere.

