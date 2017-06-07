Connecticut lawmakers move to restrict online eye exams

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers are moving to limit the use of a new technology that allows consumers to get contact lens prescriptions online.

The Senate on Tuesday voted unanimously for legislation prohibiting optometrists and ophthalmologists from issuing or renewing an initial prescription for contacts without performing an in-person eye exam.

The bill also prevents them from using an eye test from a so-called “remote refractive device,” such as a smartphone app, as the sole basis for issuing or renewing an initial prescription for contact lenses.

Democratic Sen. Terry Gerratana says the bill no longer specifies expiration dates for contact lens prescriptions.

Some argue medical problems can be overlooked without a face-to-face exam. But proponents of the online exams contend they provide financial savings and convenience.

The bill now heads to the governor.

