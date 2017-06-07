Connecticut State Police announce schedule for Special Olympics torch run

(WTNH) — Connecticut State Police announced on Wednesday the schedule for the Special Olympics torch run.

The torch run will cover more than 500 miles across Connecticut and will pass through more than 100 cities and towns. An expected 1,500 officers and Special Olympics athletes will participate in the run from June 7 through June 9.

On June 7, Connecticut State Police Troop E in Montville will carry the torch at the Griswold/Plainfield town line at 12:15 p.m. and at the Norwich/Montville town line at 3:05 p.m.

The next day, Troop L in Litchfield will carry the torch, leaving from the station at 8:00 a.m. Troop B in North Canaan will carry the torch at the Barkhamsted town line at 11:30 a.m. and at the New Hartford town line at 12:30 p.m.

Finally, Troop C in Tolland will carry the torch beginning at the Mansfield Resident State Trooper’s Office at 9:30 a.m. and at the Tolland town line at 12:00 p.m.