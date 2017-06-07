Connecticut State Police announce schedule for Special Olympics torch run

By Published:
Torchbearers carrying the Flame of Hope arrive at Los Angeles City Hall, Friday, July 24, 2015, in Los Angeles. More than 7,000 athletes from more than 175 countries, the most to visit Los Angeles since the 1984 Summer Olympics, are in town and ready to hit golf balls and tennis balls, kick soccer balls, swim laps, skate, run a triathlon and lift weights at the 2015 Special Olympics World Games. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(WTNH) — Connecticut State Police announced on Wednesday the schedule for the Special Olympics torch run.

The torch run will cover more than 500 miles across Connecticut and will pass through more than 100 cities and towns. An expected 1,500 officers and Special Olympics athletes will participate in the run from June 7 through June 9.

On June 7, Connecticut State Police Troop E in Montville will carry the torch at the Griswold/Plainfield town line at 12:15 p.m. and at the Norwich/Montville town line at 3:05 p.m.

The next day, Troop L in Litchfield will carry the torch, leaving from the station at 8:00 a.m. Troop B in North Canaan will carry the torch at the Barkhamsted town line at 11:30 a.m. and at the New Hartford town line at 12:30 p.m.

Finally, Troop C in Tolland will carry the torch beginning at the Mansfield Resident State Trooper’s Office at 9:30 a.m. and at the Tolland town line at 12:00 p.m.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s