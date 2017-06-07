Cruisin’ Connecticut – Reliving History at the Mark Twain House

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Hartford, home Samuel Clemens. You might know him better under his nom de plume, Mark Twain.

The ground-breaking author’s sprawling estate is 11,500 square feet with 13 fireplaces.

Twain is regarded to be one of the most influential American authors, if not one of the most important authors to ever live. He is credited to establishing the American voice in literature. Especially with his masterpiece “Huckleberry Finn.”

He chose to live in Hartford from 1874-1891. Before his success in writing, he had a modest upbringing. His wife Olivia – her family was very well off, and that’s really where much of the money came from, in building the Twain house.

You can learn more about the history of Twain, and the home that he lived in by taking a tour. There are also “CLUE” Mystery Murder Tours of the Mark Twain House, educational programs, and a museum.

Visit the Mark Twain House: 351 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, CT 06105

