Doctors recommend adding 3 conditions to medical Marijuana list

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Board of Physicians is recommending to add three conditions to the list of medical Marijuana conditions.

According to the Hartford Business Journal, the physicians want to add severe migraines, Hydrocephalus with severe headache and trigeminal neuralgia to the list.

The doctors did not recommend adding any anxiety-related disorders to the list. They also didn’t recommend adding Menieres disease, which had been previously discussed.

The board’s recommendations will now go to the Department of Consumer Protection.