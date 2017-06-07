Drug investigation leads to discovery of illegal gun sales

By Published:
Hartford Police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)  –  Hartford Police detectives who were taking part in a buy/bust narcotics operation discovered that guns were also being sold illegally.

Police arrested two people on various drug and weapons charges following the dual investigation.

22-year-old Jose Cruz-Gonzalez, of Hartford, has been charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm (2 counts), carrying a pistol without a permit, conspiracy sale/delivery of a pistol/revolver, interfering with police, criminal trespass 3rd and evading responsibility.  25-year-old Manuel Ashley, of Hartford, is charged with criminal possession of a firearm, sale of a pistol/revolver, conspiracy sale/delivery of a pistol/revolver, interfering with police, and narcotics possession/sales/1500.

hartford drug bust Drug investigation leads to discovery of illegal gun sales
Hartford Police

Police also seized approximately 50 bags of packaged heroin, approximately $2000.00 cash,  1 Bryco Arms Model 48 (.380 caliber) semi-auto pistol and 1 Sig Sauer Model SP2022 (.40 caliber) semi auto pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s