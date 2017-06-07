Drug investigation leads to discovery of illegal gun sales

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Police detectives who were taking part in a buy/bust narcotics operation discovered that guns were also being sold illegally.

Police arrested two people on various drug and weapons charges following the dual investigation.

22-year-old Jose Cruz-Gonzalez, of Hartford, has been charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm (2 counts), carrying a pistol without a permit, conspiracy sale/delivery of a pistol/revolver, interfering with police, criminal trespass 3rd and evading responsibility. 25-year-old Manuel Ashley, of Hartford, is charged with criminal possession of a firearm, sale of a pistol/revolver, conspiracy sale/delivery of a pistol/revolver, interfering with police, and narcotics possession/sales/1500.

Police also seized approximately 50 bags of packaged heroin, approximately $2000.00 cash, 1 Bryco Arms Model 48 (.380 caliber) semi-auto pistol and 1 Sig Sauer Model SP2022 (.40 caliber) semi auto pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition.