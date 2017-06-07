Final approval reached by State Senate to reform the state’s pretrial justice system

HARTFORD, Conn.(WTNH) – Governor Dannel P. Malloy released a statement regarding a bipartisan vote in the State Senate giving final approval to legislation.

Governor Malloy wanted to help break the cycle of crime and poverty:

Reforming our criminal justice system is an issue with bipartisan support and today’s vote by the State Senate reaffirms that. Across the nation, states are recognizing that the current system of bail is unconstitutional. The fact is that being incarcerated for as few as a couple of days can have a dramatic effect on that person’s ability to maintain housing, employment, and contact with their family – all of which are keys to ensuring people lead productive lives and that the cycle of crime and poverty does not perpetuate. This legislation builds upon our dramatic successes in leading the nation towards creating a fairer and more just criminal justice system. I want to personally thank legislators from both parties, including the chairmen and ranking members of the Judiciary Committee, the members of the Connecticut Sentencing Commission, the many criminal justice advocates, and representatives of the bail industry who’ve all worked to bring this bill to my desk so that I can sign it into law.”