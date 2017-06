GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — People in Groton will be paying more in taxes next year.

The town council approved a nearly 9% tax hike on Tuesday night. People will now have to pay another $190 for every $100,000 of assessed property value.

The council voted for the tax increase as it expects a $5 million cut in funding from the state. It is unknown exactly how much will be cut until the state finalizes its budget.

The town has already closed a school and halted progress on a public works project.