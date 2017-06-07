Hartford man arrested on gun charge

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man has been arrested on a gun and threatening charge.

Police say they got a call on June 2 about a man with a gun, later identified as 18-year-old Tyquell Roberts, near Garden and Risley Streets. When officers made contact with him, they say he ran and tossed a loaded, .22-caliber Ruger.

Officers caught Roberts in front of 54 Risley Street. They say he threatened to kill the two officers who arrested him.

The Chestnut Street man was charged with possession of a pistol without a permit, second-degree threatening, interfering with police, and third-degree criminal trespass.