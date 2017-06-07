Historic Naugatuck building damaged in fire

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Firefighters are investigating what may have caused a fire at a historic building in Naugatuck on Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 1:30 p.m. a News 8 viewer reached out via Report-It to say that the Tuttle building, located at 497 Rubber Avenue, had caught on fire. The fire was contained to the third floor, but smoke and water damage effected lower floors.

There were no injuries in the fire.

The site is currently vacant for renovations that plan to convert the building into a historical society museum. The museum was originally projected to move in this July, however today’s fire has postponed this date for an additional year.