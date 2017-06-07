IKEA New Haven Donates ‘Care Kits for the Homeless’ to the American Red Cross

By Published:
(Photo Courtesy: IKEA New Haven)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– IKEA New Haven donated 100 ‘Care Kits’ to aid the local homeless population.

IKEA is continuing into its third year of its American Red Cross donation program. Last year, IKEA donated over 4,000 care packages for the Disaster Responder Program which provided sheets, pillows, towels, toys, and other home items to aid several families.

Now, IKEA has partnered with Red Cross to distribute ‘Care Kits for the Homeless.’ The donations are hand-packed by IKEA co-workers into backpacks filled with a poncho, washcloths, towel, water, food, and other necessities.

“IKEA wants to help create a better life for the many people and communities touched by our business,” said Evamay Lawson, Head of IKEA US Community Affairs. “Through our partnership with the American Red Cross, we are hoping to extend a hand of help to the homeless families and individuals in our local communities without access to basic necessities.”

IKEA will donate 4,500 backpacks to disadvantaged homeless in its 45 local markets. Today, New Haven donated 100 of these backpacks to the Connecticut Chapter of the American Red Cross.

“We are grateful for the IKEA partnership and their focus on helping homeless and vulnerable populations,” said the American Red Cross Senior Director of Corporate Relationships, Barb Larkin. “These kits will provide comfort to thousands of people – including support for the homeless veteran standowns that the Red Cross supports across the country and vulnerable people who have experienced emergencies.”

The American Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that functions on the generosity of the American people to continue providing services to those in need. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org.

6 7 17 red cross kits 1 IKEA New Haven Donates Care Kits for the Homeless to the American Red Cross
(Photo Courtesy: IKEA New Haven)
6 7 17 red cross kits 2 IKEA New Haven Donates Care Kits for the Homeless to the American Red Cross
(Photo Courtesy: IKEA New Haven)
6 7 17 red cross kits 3 IKEA New Haven Donates Care Kits for the Homeless to the American Red Cross
(Photo Courtesy: IKEA New Haven)

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s