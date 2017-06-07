IKEA New Haven Donates ‘Care Kits for the Homeless’ to the American Red Cross

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– IKEA New Haven donated 100 ‘Care Kits’ to aid the local homeless population.

IKEA is continuing into its third year of its American Red Cross donation program. Last year, IKEA donated over 4,000 care packages for the Disaster Responder Program which provided sheets, pillows, towels, toys, and other home items to aid several families.

Now, IKEA has partnered with Red Cross to distribute ‘Care Kits for the Homeless.’ The donations are hand-packed by IKEA co-workers into backpacks filled with a poncho, washcloths, towel, water, food, and other necessities.

“IKEA wants to help create a better life for the many people and communities touched by our business,” said Evamay Lawson, Head of IKEA US Community Affairs. “Through our partnership with the American Red Cross, we are hoping to extend a hand of help to the homeless families and individuals in our local communities without access to basic necessities.”

IKEA will donate 4,500 backpacks to disadvantaged homeless in its 45 local markets. Today, New Haven donated 100 of these backpacks to the Connecticut Chapter of the American Red Cross.

“We are grateful for the IKEA partnership and their focus on helping homeless and vulnerable populations,” said the American Red Cross Senior Director of Corporate Relationships, Barb Larkin. “These kits will provide comfort to thousands of people – including support for the homeless veteran standowns that the Red Cross supports across the country and vulnerable people who have experienced emergencies.”

The American Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that functions on the generosity of the American people to continue providing services to those in need. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org.