In the Bender Kitchen: French cuisine with an award-winning chef

(WTNH)- Susan Loomis, an American chef living in France, was invited by Women’s Business Development Council, of CT, to host a fundraising dinner on June 7th. It’s the second in a series of dinners celebrating WBDC’s 20th year and the growth of women entrepreneurship. Susan runs an exclusive cooking school On Rue Tatin from her 15th century home in Louviers, France. At WBDC dinner, Susan will cook a 4-course dinner and share stories from her recent book “In a French Kitchen.” Loomis describes the book as the “inside story on how French cooks put gorgeous meals on the table even while they work full time, raise kids, and always keep their lipstick perfect.”
WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.