Jerry Seinfeld says ‘no thanks’ to hug from Kesha

By Published:
Jerry Seinfeld
FILE - This Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, shows Jerry Seinfeld performing at Stand Up For Heroes in New York. Video shows pop singer Kesha interrupting an interview Seinfeld was doing an interview with a local news reporter ahead of the “Night of Laughter & Song” event at the Kennedy Center Monday, June 5, 2017. The singer wanted a hug from the comedian, but Seinfeld repeatedly declined, backing off and telling her, “no thanks.” (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jerry Seinfeld is not a hugger and he let Kesha know it before a star-studded charity event in Washington earlier this week.

Video shows Kesha interrupting an interview Seinfeld was doing with a local news reporter ahead of the “Night of Laughter & Song” event at the Kennedy Center on Monday. The singer wanted a hug from the comedian, but Seinfeld repeatedly declined, backing off and telling her, “no thanks.”

kesha Jerry Seinfeld says no thanks to hug from Kesha
Kesha attends “To the Rescue: Saving Animal Lives” Gala and Fundraiser held at Paramount Pictures Studio on Saturday, May 7, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Kesha quickly walked away while Seinfeld laughed and told the reporter he “didn’t know who that was.” He said that he wished her the best after being told it was Kesha.

The singer didn’t seem too upset about the encounter, posting on Twitter on Tuesday that she has “lots to smile about.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s