Lawmakers send new round of opioid abuse bills to governor

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo, shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Prescription painkillers should not be a first-choice for treating common ailments like back pain and arthritis, according to new federal guidelines designed to reshape how doctors prescribe drugs like OxyContin and Vicodin. Amid an epidemic of addiction and abuse tied to these powerful opioids drugs, the CDC is urging general doctors to try physical therapy, exercise and over-the-counter pain medications before turning to painkillers for chronic pain. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State lawmakers are taking additional steps to address the opioid abuse problem in Connecticut, including allowing patients to file a form in their medical records indicating they refuse to be prescribed the drugs.

This latest package, which includes recommendations from Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, cleared the Senate unanimously on Tuesday. It already passed the House of Representatives. Malloy is expected to sign it into law.

Malloy says the crisis is complex and does not have a simple solution.

Under this bill, there would be increased data sharing between state agencies regarding opioid abuse and overdose deaths. It reduces the maximum opioid prescription for minors from seven days to five days and requires scheduled drugs to be electronically prescribed.

Lawmakers previously passed opioid-related legislative packages in 2015 and 2016.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s