Ledyard man arrested on 9 drug charges including allegedly operating a drug factory

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Ledyard is facing nine drug-related charges after police found them in his home on Wednesday.

Officers from Ledyard and Groton, assisted by the Regional Community Enhancement Task Force initiated a month-long investigation into the sale of narcotics in Ledyard. The investigation stemmed from complaints from concerned citizens of the town.

As a result, Ledyard Police, Groton Police and Task Force officers were serve a search and seizure warrant at a residence on Colonel Ledyard Highway.

Detectives found:

45 grams of cocaine

6 grams of ecstasy

10.1 ounces of marijuana

$2,550.00 in U.S. Currency

Officials arrested 28-year-old Thomas Montague of Ledyard. He is being charged with two counts of possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a hallucinogen, possession of a hallucinogen with intent to sell and operating a drug factory.