Live music to return to the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Live music will be returning to the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale this fall.

It will happen on September 16th.

The vote by the New Haven Board of Alders was unanimous to bring concerts back.

The Connecticut Open Tournament Director says the artist is a household name and will be very appealing to those who live in New Haven.

The artist should be announced in the next few weeks.

It’s been more than 20 years since the Tennis Center held a concert. The last show was Julio Iglesias in Aug. 1994.