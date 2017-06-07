Locket found at Waterford park is reunited with the owner

By Published: Updated:
This locket was found at Harkness State Park by a News 8 viewer recently. Is it yours, or do you recognize the people in it? If so, please give News 8 a call at 203-784-8801. (WTNH/ Report-It)

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A lost locket is now back in the hands of its rightful owner.

A woman found that locket in the sand at a Waterford beach just before Mother’s Day. She reached out to News 8 and together we got it back to its owner.

“Hi. How are you? Good, how are you? Good, thanks. I’m so glad I could get this back to you. Thank you. Thank you so much. Say thank you Saniya. Thank you.”

A treasured keepsake is back in the hands of its rightful owner. The locket belongs to 9-year-old Saniya, but right before Mother’s Day she lost it.

“We were at the beach and she was playing in the sand, doing cartwheels and it probably fell off her neck. I’m not too sure,” said Ishma Harris.

The chain was broken and the locket lay in the sand at Harkness State Park in Waterford.

Katie Priesing found it while walking on the beach and asked News 8 through Report-It to help her find the owner. About a week later, Saniya’s mom got a call that the locket had been featured on the news.

“It was a birthday present for her from her brother’s mother. It’s something she wears all the time,” said Harris.

Inside of the locket are pictures of Saniya and her brother. It’s a gift that she’s had for almost four years.

“Those lockets are so hard to fit pictures into. Did you do that?” asked Priesing.

A little camera shy, Saniya is grateful that Priesing spotted her locket in the sand and is thankful for a happy ending.

“I’m just glad that we could get it back to you and i’m happy that it’s yours and it’s back in your hand,” said Priesing.

“I’m glad that she did that. I’m happy my daughter was able to get her necklace back,” said Harris.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s