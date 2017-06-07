Locket found at Waterford park is reunited with the owner

Related Coverage Is this your locket? Woman seeks owner after locket found on beach

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A lost locket is now back in the hands of its rightful owner.

A woman found that locket in the sand at a Waterford beach just before Mother’s Day. She reached out to News 8 and together we got it back to its owner.

“Hi. How are you? Good, how are you? Good, thanks. I’m so glad I could get this back to you. Thank you. Thank you so much. Say thank you Saniya. Thank you.”

A treasured keepsake is back in the hands of its rightful owner. The locket belongs to 9-year-old Saniya, but right before Mother’s Day she lost it.

“We were at the beach and she was playing in the sand, doing cartwheels and it probably fell off her neck. I’m not too sure,” said Ishma Harris.

The chain was broken and the locket lay in the sand at Harkness State Park in Waterford.

Katie Priesing found it while walking on the beach and asked News 8 through Report-It to help her find the owner. About a week later, Saniya’s mom got a call that the locket had been featured on the news.

“It was a birthday present for her from her brother’s mother. It’s something she wears all the time,” said Harris.

Inside of the locket are pictures of Saniya and her brother. It’s a gift that she’s had for almost four years.

“Those lockets are so hard to fit pictures into. Did you do that?” asked Priesing.

A little camera shy, Saniya is grateful that Priesing spotted her locket in the sand and is thankful for a happy ending.

“I’m just glad that we could get it back to you and i’m happy that it’s yours and it’s back in your hand,” said Priesing.

“I’m glad that she did that. I’m happy my daughter was able to get her necklace back,” said Harris.