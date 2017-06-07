Lawmakers approve new casino for Connecticut, as budget comes down to the wire

NEW HAVEN, Conn.(WTNH)– There are just hours left in the state assembly’s regular session and right now it does not look like there will be votes on some of the most controversial issues. But state lawmakers did finally approve a new casino for Connecticut.

There will have to be a special legislative session. It’s a little like Christmas shopping. You could do it all on black Friday. That day is set aside just for Christmas shopping, but instead, Connecticut lawmakers like to do all their shopping at midnight on Christmas Eve.

The regular session, black Friday in this metaphor, ends at midnight Wednesday night. Tuesday there was a lot of debate, but few votes. One major decision was to put money raised for transportation into a so-called “lockbox” so that it can only be spent on transportation.

The bigger problem is how to raise that money, which brings us to tolls. Connecticut banned them after a fiery crash a toll plaza killed seven people in 1983. Some in Hartford are now talking about the return of tolls.

“Tolls are going to come eventually folks. We all know it. So let’s bite the bullet and do it now,” said Rep. Catherine Abercrombie, (D) Meriden.

“I think this proposal which purports to bring in all this wonderful revenue and solve the transportation problems for Connecticut is hoodwinking taxpayers,” said Rep. Gail Lavielle, (R) Wilton.

You were also hoodwinked if you thought there was going to be a vote on legalizing recreational marijuana. That was debated for an hour and a half, but there was no vote, and it does not look like legalizing pot has the votes to pass right now.

And from drugs to gambling, there was a vote on expanding gambling in Connecticut. By a large margin, the state House followed the Senate and voted to approve a third casino. It would be run jointly by the tribes that run Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun and would be built in East Windsor. The idea is to compete with a casino MGM is building up the road in Springfield. Another bill to allow slot machines in offtrack betting parlors passed the House just barely and still needs Senate approval.

So there will have to be a special session to decide how to fix the projected $5 billion deficit, and it all has to be decided in the next 24 days. Christmas morning, if you will, is July 1st. That’s when the state will unwrap a new 2 year budget, and we cannot return it for a new one.