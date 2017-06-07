Major job fair held in Wallingford

By Published:
(AP Photo/Mike Groll)

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– People looking for a job or those hoping to land a better position should head to the Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Wednesday.

The music venue is being turned into a huge career fair center for the day, thanks to an event that’s being organized by the Greater New Haven and Quinnipiac chambers of commerce.

More than twenty companies are taking part in the Greater New Haven Career Fair. Comcast, Franklin Construction and People’s Bank United are just a few of the companies that will have representatives in attendance. Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress in a fashion to impress potential employers.

The fair begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning and runs through 2 p.m. in the afternoon.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s