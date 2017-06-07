Major job fair held in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– People looking for a job or those hoping to land a better position should head to the Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Wednesday.

The music venue is being turned into a huge career fair center for the day, thanks to an event that’s being organized by the Greater New Haven and Quinnipiac chambers of commerce.

More than twenty companies are taking part in the Greater New Haven Career Fair. Comcast, Franklin Construction and People’s Bank United are just a few of the companies that will have representatives in attendance. Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress in a fashion to impress potential employers.

The fair begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning and runs through 2 p.m. in the afternoon.