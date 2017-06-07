Man suspected in fatal crash turns himself in 1 year later

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say a man accused of rear-ending a motorcycle nearly a year ago, seriously injuring the rider and killing the passenger, has turned himself in.

An arrest report shows 27-year-old Brett Verona, of Windsor Locks, turned himself in at the Troop H barracks in Hartford Monday morning.

Verona is facing several charges, including second-degree manslaughter and operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. He’s scheduled to appear in court June 14.

Police say Randal Lee Ruelle and Caroline McAllister were traveling south on Interstate 91 in June 2016 when Verona’s vehicle struck the motorcycle in the rear.

McAllister was transported to a Massachusetts hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Ruelle was admitted to a Hartford hospital with serious injuries.

McAllister was engaged to marry Ruelle.

