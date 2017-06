HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Manchester police officer is recovering after his police cruiser was hit by another driver in Hebron.

Police say that the driver was underage and that they knew the officer.

According to investigators, the vehicle the kid was driving was stolen. And that when the officer tried to catch up, the teen backed into the officer then drove off.

It happened on East Street in Hebron on Tuesday, June 6th.

No word on whether that teen has been found.