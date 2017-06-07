Mark Davis honored by Connecticut House of Representatives

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s own Mark Davis received a nice surprise on Wednesday.

The Connecticut House of Representatives honored Mark for his five decades in broadcasting. Mark has also spent more than 30 years covering politics for News 8 right here in Connecticut.

We here at News 8 are lucky to have Mark as a part of our team. No one knows politics like him, and he’s always breaking the latest political stories and asking the tough questions for you.

Thank you again, Mark, for having Connecticut’s back for all of these years!