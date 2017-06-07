New Haven among designated Innovation Places in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As a result of an effort led by the Elm City Innovation Collaborative, the City of New Haven has been tabbed as a hub for innovation and business growth.

On Tuesday, the CTNext board of directors announced the Elm City will be joining Hartford and East Hartford as Connecticut’s Innovation Places.

New Haven will receive up to $2 million in Implementation Grants for the 2018 fiscal year.

“This award is a significant step forward in our vision of New Haven as a next-generation center of innovation and activity,” said Mayor Toni N. Harp. “This grant brought together stakeholders from perspectives all around the city and will make it possible for New Haven to better draw companies and talent from around the country and support the growth of new ideas. I’m particularly pleased to see projects that make our existing networks more accessible and engaging, with spaces and training pipelines that equip and support local residents with what they need to participate in our innovation economy’s success. Working together, this group has made a proposal that lives up to the vision of the program developed last year by Senator Martin Looney and our state legislative delegation.”

Innovation Places is a CTNext-run program that will distribute $6.9 million during the 2018 fiscal year to selected Innovation Places to support implementation of their plans for innovation and entrepreneurial advancements.

“This is an exciting award for New Haven and celebrates the highly collaborative efforts of ECIC. It is also a testament to the long-term grassroots efforts of dozens of organizations who have been working to build the innovation economy in New Haven for years,” stated Slate Ballard, Elm City Innovation Collaborative chair and The Grove co-founder. “This funding will enable initiatives that will spark new connections, expanded space for growing companies, open-up access and support to New Haven’s residents, and build on New Haven’s dense, walkable cityscape.”

CTNext launched in 2012 with the goal of helping startup businesses develop by providing them access to talent, space, and other necessities.