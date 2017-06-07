News 8 sponsors Play On: Girls in the Game at Yale

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Kids who play sports get more out of the game than what they get on a court or a field.

News 8 was a proud sponsor of Play On: Girls in the Game at Yale, a conversation held at the Yale Bowl on Wednesday night.

It focused on getting more girls interested and involved in sports.

News 8’s very own General Manager Rich Graziano and News Director Keith Connors were there.

The goal was to help girls develop life skills, be healthier and be successful.

A panel had a conversation about why that’s so important.

It’s all about the joy and the celebration and the gift of playing with teammates and learning about adversity and dealing with adversity and setbacks and developing good work habits and all of these great things that come with sports,” said Julie Foudy, the former captain of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team.

The panel included coaches and former athletes.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s