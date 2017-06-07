News 8 sponsors Play On: Girls in the Game at Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Kids who play sports get more out of the game than what they get on a court or a field.

News 8 was a proud sponsor of Play On: Girls in the Game at Yale, a conversation held at the Yale Bowl on Wednesday night.

It focused on getting more girls interested and involved in sports.

News 8’s very own General Manager Rich Graziano and News Director Keith Connors were there.

The goal was to help girls develop life skills, be healthier and be successful.

A panel had a conversation about why that’s so important.

It’s all about the joy and the celebration and the gift of playing with teammates and learning about adversity and dealing with adversity and setbacks and developing good work habits and all of these great things that come with sports,” said Julie Foudy, the former captain of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team.

The panel included coaches and former athletes.