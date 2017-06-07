Now is the time to play the stock market

(WTNH) — If you’ve been thinking about ways to stretch your dollar, you may want to consider purchasing tech stocks.

Stocks for Amazon and Google are trading at records and companies like Apple, Netflix, and Facebook have increased 30 percent.

Microsoft shares are up almost 13 percent this year and are trading at an all-time high. In fact, Microsoft is worth more than Amazon. While Amazon is worth $470 billion, Microsoft is now worth $540 billion.

Microsoft’s success can be attributed to it’s Intelligent Cloud capabilities. Not only does the tech giant own LinkedIn, Twitter, and Skype, but it also has been releasing unique laptops like the Surface Pro.

While there’s much buzz on Wall Street about Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Google, don’t forget about Microsoft.

As you look into which stocks to buy, consider the long term performances of companies. To stretch your dollar, you’ll want to pay close attention to companies with strong performance over time.