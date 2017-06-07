Police arrest woman for embezzling Southington lacrosse bank account

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have arrested a woman for allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars from the Southington Lacrosse Association.

Courtney Wells, of Southington, was arrested Wednesday by Southington Police after a several month long investigation by the detective bureau into the embezzlement of $98,955.04 from the association’s bank account for her own benefits, according to officials.

From 2011 to 2016, Wells was the Southington Lacrosse Association’s treasurer. Police say she embezzled an additional $376,099.55 from her employer, Jones Engineering, LLC where she worked as a bookkeeper during this same period.

Investigators said Wells was using funds stolen from Jones Engineering, LLC to reimburse the money stolen from the lacrosse association bank account to pay the money back.

Wells turned herself into the Southington Police Department after she found out that she was the subject of two Superior Court issued warrants pertaining to the alleged embezzlement cases.

She faces charges of larceny in the first degree and money laundering in the second degree for one warrant, and larceny in the first degree and forgery in the first degree for the other warrant.

Wells was originally held on court-set bonds totaling $150,000. After her arraignment at Bristol Superior Court, her bond was reduced to $40,000 for each case. She posted bonds and was released. Her next court date is scheduled for July 5, 2017.