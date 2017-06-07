Police: Man in mask attempts to break into East Windsor business

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — East Windsor police are looking for a suspicious man who a witness says attempted to break into a business on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, a caller told police that on Monday evening at 11 p.m. they had observed a male attempting to break into a business on Broad Brook. The witness says that the man attempting the break in was wearing all black with a white face mask.  Upon seeing the caller, the suspect then ran away.

Police are now asking the community to contact them ASAP when they see something that may be a crime taking place or some type of suspicious activity. They add that the faster police receive a call, the more efficiently they can investigate and that all residents are on duty when it comes to preventing crime.

There were no further details given on the attempted break-in. The incident remains under investigation.

