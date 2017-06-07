Rules for ride-hailing services heads to governor’s desk

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Legislation creating rules for ride-hailing services for the first time in Connecticut is heading to the governor.

After three years of the debate, the bill finally passed the Senate on a 28-8 vote late Tuesday. It previously cleared the House of Representatives.

Both Uber and Lyft, which now operate unregulated in Connecticut, supported the legislation, which requires criminal background checks for drivers and $1 million in liability insurance coverage once a passenger gets in the vehicle. It also sets limits on surge pricing.

Uber General Manager Matthew Powers says the legislation marks a “monumental step forward to maintaining safe, affordable and reliable transportation for riders and flexible economic opportunities for drivers.”

Republican Sen. Michael McLachlan complained the background checks and insurance requirements are less strict than those affecting taxis.

