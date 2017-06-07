Sears, K-Mart closing more stores

Related Coverage Dozens of additional Sears and K-Mart stores to close

(WTNH) — The Sears Holdings Corporation is facing another setback.

The retailer announced Tuesday that it will close another 66 of its brick and mortar stores.

Just last May, the company announced dozens more of its stores were being added to a growing list of closing stores across the nation.

None of the stores in this round of closures are located in Connecticut.

Sears Holdings Co. had already announced it planned to close 180 stores earlier this year.