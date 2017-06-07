Sears, K-Mart closing more stores

By Published:
FILE- In this Nov. 9, 2012, photo, a Sears store is shown in Hialeah, Fla. Sears Holdings Corp. is announcing that it will close 68 Kmart stores and 10 Sears stores as it struggles to restore profitability. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

(WTNH) — The Sears Holdings Corporation is facing another setback.

The retailer announced Tuesday that it will close another 66 of its brick and mortar stores.

Just last May, the company announced dozens more of its stores were being added to a growing list of closing stores across the nation.

None of the stores in this round of closures are located in Connecticut.

Sears Holdings Co. had already announced it planned to close 180 stores earlier this year.

