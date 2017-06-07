Skimming device inside pump at Mobil Mart in Essex

ESSEX. Conn. (WTNH) — Most drivers getting gas swipe their card and start pumping. But what they should be doing is looking for security seals to make sure no one has tampered with the pump.

A skimming device was found by a technician inside a gas pump at the Mobil Mart in Essex. The only reason it was discovered is because the keypad wasn’t working right and needed to be fixed.

“I didn’t know that. I do use this machine,” said Diana Harbison of Essex.

She and anyone else who pays at the pump at the Mobil station should contact their credit card company or bank to make sure their card wasn’t compromised.

The skimming device was Bluetooth equipped so the thieves could retrieve the stolen information remotely.

“If you’re ever at the gas station and you do realize that somebody is taking an exceptionally long time at the pumps just take a look see what they’re doing,” said Connecticut State Police spokesperson Trooper Kelly Grant. “This is a see something say something situation.”

Skimming devices have also been put on ATM machines. One thief in South Windsor was seen breaking into an ATM, but he wasn’t after the money. He was after the skimming device he had put inside it.

Other devices have been put right over the keypad of an ATM in Willimantic and skimmers are also put on the outside of ATMs to capture card information.

Along with an external skimmer a camera is often used to capture a person’s PIN number. When people punch their number into the keypad they should always try to hide their hand.

At gas pumps you can use credit instead of debit so even if your card information is stolen your PIN won’t be.

Across town at the Essex Mart which is an Exxon gas station security seals are used to protect not only where people swipe their card but where they get their receipt. If you see a broken seal report it.

“No I wouldn’t have looked at it all,” said Harbison. “I didn’t know they could do that.”

Not only do the owners of the Essex Mart replace the labels every time they open the pump they also check those labels every morning to make sure they’re intact.