(WTNH) — Are you looking to take a trip and get away this summer?

Southwest Airlines is currently offering some big discounts on its flights to major cities.

Some of the company’s one-way flights start at $49, while prices for round-trip flights to selected cities have been slashed to $79.

The deal is good for people looking to travel on the airline between Aug. 22 and Dec. 13.

Thrifty consumers need to act fast however, as those sale prices will only be available until Thursday at midnight.