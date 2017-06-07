Spring Greek Food Festival kicks off a three day feast

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Gyros and Baklava are just two favorites at the Spring Greek Food Festival in New London.

Saint Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church is holding the three day feast. It started on Wednesday at lunch time and runs through Friday.

Volunteers expect to serve between 3,000 and 6,000 people, who are also invited to tour the church and see the restored iconography in the sanctuary.

Proceeds from the food festival support the church’s ministries.

“It’s a lot of Greek food and a lot of pastries, which are all homemade. All the ladies come and the guys, they cook all the food here. So we just open up a nice Greek restaurant for a few days and enjoy the fellowship of the people around the area,” said Fr. Dean Panagos of Saint Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church.

The feast is sort of a preview of Saint Sophia’s Fall Food Festival, which is its 65th festival and the longest running ethnic festival in New London County.